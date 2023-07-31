Recreavalle joined ‘Cali Let’s Smile Again’

Jovita, stilt walkers, salsa dancers, musicians, athletes and other typical characters from the ‘Sucursal del Cielo’, received the visitors of the Acuaparque de la Caña, this Saturday, July 29, where from 9:00 in the morning Recreavalle established all its recreational and cultural offer with its ‘Carnivals for Life’ within the framework of the ‘Cali Let’s Smile Again’ campaign, a commitment by Governor Clara Luz Roldán to recover civility and a sense of belonging to the city.

With a staging on the front deck of the main pool, which included recreational activities and artistic presentations designed to build civic culture and promote spaces for transgenerational integration, families from Cali enjoyed a day full of fun and great civic spirit.

“We had a delicious time and the best thing is that the children learned values ​​and civility in the midst of playing and having fun, without a doubt it was an unforgettable activity,” said Mariela Echeverry, from the Manuela Beltrán neighborhood.

“We did not expect all this artistic and cultural display, and this motivated us to value everything we have in this beautiful city, to take care of it and to once again be the first in civility in the entire country,” said Juan Carlos Mondragón, from the Panamericano neighborhood.

Sense of belonging

On the fields of the Acuaparque de la Caña, activities were also carried out in different stations focused on the connection with life, in which the sense of belonging and cultural identity were highlighted.

In addition, throughout the day, the visitors were accompanied by the radio stations Radio Calidad, Radio Uno and La Primerísima, who took up their microphones to support activities in their best style.

Wilber Asprilla, manager of Recreavalle, invited the visitors to the Aquaparque and all Cali to continue carrying out positive actions for our beautiful Cali.

“Even if we come from other cities, we are Cali for the mere fact of living in this city, that is why we all have to continue adding positive actions to recover civility and love for this land. The challenge is that every day we do something good for our family, for our neighbors, for our city and thus we will recover the smile that has characterized us so much. With Recreavalle we are committed to Cali”, said the manager.

‘Cali Let’s Smile Again’ is a strategy of the Del Valle Government to encourage love and civility in the city, with which different actions have been carried out throughout the city for more than two months, in order to continue viralizing smiles for our beloved Cali.

Comments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

