Reduced to the end of life for a beach bed – Campania

Police investigations underway. The man undergoing surgery

(ANSA) – NAPLES, JULY 09 – A 42-year-old man was hit in the abdomen by several blows in the Marechiaro area, in Naples, at the height of a dispute. The victim was transported to the Fatebenefratelli hospital where he is currently undergoing surgery. The 42-year-old man who was dying in Naples is the lifeguard of a Marechiaro beach in Naples. According to what emerges from the investigations conducted by the Hawks of the Flying Squad, he was attacked by two very young people at the end of an argument over a bed on the beach. Prosecutor Fabrizio Vanorio coordinated the investigation
