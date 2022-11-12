The contours of the center-left candidate are (perhaps) beginning to take shape. The first to break the delay is the councilor for the House of the Municipality of Milan, Pierfrancesco Maran. On his social media channels, what is in effect an electoral holy card stands out for a few hours, with the face of the Democratic Party representative next to the words “The great enterprise Lombardia 2023”. The same font on a red background as his «Let’s start from scratch» campaign, carried out in recent weeks, which in a tour in the territories pushed for the use of the primaries tool to indicate a valid candidate for the Pirellone race. After the defeat in the political elections and certainly not a veiled criticism of Roman strategies, for Lombardy that wing of the Democratic Party led by Maran was asking for autonomy. The event in which his candidacy for the primary will be made official and explained in detail is scheduled for tomorrow morning at the Franco Parenti Theater in Milan.

Meanwhile, the meeting with the coalition parties is scheduled for late afternoon today, announced yesterday by the secretary of the Lombard Pd Vinicio Peluffo. Table to which the M5s will not participate and to which the Lombard civic lists and the parties of + Europe, Verdi and Italian Left are invited. There will be no Third Pole, which officially supports Letizia Moratti, former deputy of the Fontana junta, an issue that still held the ground in the political debate on the territory yesterday: “We will be ready for dialogue when they withdraw support for Letizia Moratti” Peluffo had specified yesterday, despite the requests for dialogue launched by the leader of Action Carlo Calenda. After the no of former mayor Giuliano Pisapia and senator Carlo Cottarelli, now the primary match will have the task of finding the most suitable challenger to confront the center-right candidate, and current Lombard governor, Attilio Fontana. Meanwhile, the request from the Italian Left comes to build a winning alternative far from what is called “the Moratti siren”, to “spend all his energies to pursue the 5 Star Movement and do everything possible to make a wider alliance possible. possible »comments Paolo Matteucci, regional secretary of the Italian Left.

