Home Sports Cremonese, Alvini: “There is so much bitterness, it is right to lose when you take certain goals”
Sports

Cremonese, Alvini: “There is so much bitterness, it is right to lose when you take certain goals”

by admin
Cremonese, Alvini: “There is so much bitterness, it is right to lose when you take certain goals”

Al Castellani decide the goals of Cambiaghi and Parisi. The grigiorossi, zero victories in Serie A in 2022, return to lose after three consecutive draws

Cremonese’s eighth league defeat arrives at Empoli. Coach Massimiliano Alvini commented on the match on Sky Sport: “My analysis is simple, when you take a goal after nine seconds of the second half, in that way, it complicates everything. The first half was in balance, we had also had important scoring. Then get a goal like that … We tried, but the result counts. You can’t concede a goal like that, it’s okay to lose. It’s our fault, period. If I feel the trust of the club? I feel ready to continue, but it is not up to me to decide. The team plays, they are alive, they have had opportunities. We lacked the victory, we have complicated everything by ourselves, we have been inattentive and we have responsibilities “.

“More worried if we pull less? The data show a totally different trend compared to the classification – continues the grigiorosso coach -, on many values. Even today we lost but we were good on the pitch. The team always has its own idea, the distances they have never been lost and there have been opportunities. But what counts is the result, there you judge. Too bad, Cremonese has mapped out a good path in these fifteen days but lacked the spark to win one or two games, but he would have deserved it for what he did and put in. I have no doubts about this, I say it clearly. How will I work during the break? I personally believe in it, today we came to play for it and we did an excellent performance. , the enthusiasm and the ideas to bring Cremo to retirement. Then it will also be up to the club to retouch some things, but from this point of view I have no problems. The team follows me, works, is on track, the victory is missing “.

See also  Borgialli triumphs at home: it is the king of the Ultra trail of Lake Orta over 100 km

November 11, 2022 (change November 11, 2022 | 23:21)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Empoli-Cremonese 2-0: goals from Cambiaghi and Parisi, decisive...

Milan, Leao and Bennacer: what future?

King Cup in Glasgow, Switzerland and the Czech...

MotoGP, on Sportweek the secrets of Bagnaia told...

Juve: for the January transfer market, the focus...

Carlotta Ferlito and the gymnastics case: “They called...

Empoli, Zanetti: “The points count, even at the...

Rowing, Galeazzi Trophy on the Tiber: the rowing...

Silver Battiston in the World Cup: it is...

F1, Kevin Magnussen fairytale: in 2022 he was...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy