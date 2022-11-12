Cremonese’s eighth league defeat arrives at Empoli. Coach Massimiliano Alvini commented on the match on Sky Sport: “My analysis is simple, when you take a goal after nine seconds of the second half, in that way, it complicates everything. The first half was in balance, we had also had important scoring. Then get a goal like that … We tried, but the result counts. You can’t concede a goal like that, it’s okay to lose. It’s our fault, period. If I feel the trust of the club? I feel ready to continue, but it is not up to me to decide. The team plays, they are alive, they have had opportunities. We lacked the victory, we have complicated everything by ourselves, we have been inattentive and we have responsibilities “.

“More worried if we pull less? The data show a totally different trend compared to the classification – continues the grigiorosso coach -, on many values. Even today we lost but we were good on the pitch. The team always has its own idea, the distances they have never been lost and there have been opportunities. But what counts is the result, there you judge. Too bad, Cremonese has mapped out a good path in these fifteen days but lacked the spark to win one or two games, but he would have deserved it for what he did and put in. I have no doubts about this, I say it clearly. How will I work during the break? I personally believe in it, today we came to play for it and we did an excellent performance. , the enthusiasm and the ideas to bring Cremo to retirement. Then it will also be up to the club to retouch some things, but from this point of view I have no problems. The team follows me, works, is on track, the victory is missing “.