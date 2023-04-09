The Julius Doepfner General Hospital, in the city of Zamora, has been in existence for more than 40 years and has problems. A consultancy showed that the services must be relocated, so they will carry out new studies to confirm or reject the information, however, they have a contingency plan ready.

Circumstances

On a national scale, consultancies were carried out at various hospitals; among these, Julius Doepfner de Zamora, who was recommended to be transferred, especially his processes and care, to another place.

The 7 Health zone coordinator, Isabel Cueva Ortega, told Diario Crónica that they have a contingency plan ready in the event of a relocation, for example: external consultation and emergency would be taken to the Zamora District location, where there is a good space for services remain within the city; and, hospitalization and scheduled surgeries, possibly, at the Basic Hospital of Yantzaza.

“Before that, we need entities more specialized in the matter, such as the Secretariat for Risk and Emergency Management or the Army Engineer Corps, to carry out a more in-depth study of the reality of this hospital. The object is to be sure that it really has to be vacated, so as not to inconvenience the population or stop providing all the services in one place,” he explained.

He added that they will do it this way because it already happened to them in Zaruma, where they vacated the hospital 5 years ago, that the quality of care decreased by having to be isolated in other places, however, the hospital is still standing and a study showed that there was no risk in the subsoil.

Attention

The 7 Health zonal coordinator indicated that currently, with the preventive measures in the case, they continue to attend without setbacks, but “we consider the study a priority,” she said.

new hospital

The official also pointed out that, despite what the study says, they will continue with the efforts to build a new hospital. Although the land is practically visualized and only a few studies need to be carried out to see if it is viable, having a new health home will take some time, around 3 to 4 years, due to all the processes to be carried out.

For his part, the councilor of the Zamora canton, Sandro Iñiguez, mentioned to this newspaper that the need for a new hospital is urgent.

“Since 2015, Zamoranos have been waiting for a hospital. At that time, the Municipal GAD donated a 3-hectare piece of land, in the Tunantza sector, to the Ministry of Public Health, but for political reasons the work could not be carried out. Given this, the Municipality had to revert the land, which was later donated to the San Francisco de Asís Educational Unit ”, he pointed out.

In previous days, the authorities of the zonal 7 Salud would have once again requested the donation of land; In response, the Municipality made several options available for the entity and real estate to observe which provides the best conditions, and later establish the appropriate legal figure (donation or loan) for the construction of the health home.

“I think that one of the most viable lands is where the Zamora Chinchipe Sports Federation is located, so the authorities will have dialogues in the coming days to reach agreements and not harm the sports,” he said.

Finally, he hopes that the Government will take ownership of this need to have a modern hospital in the town, taking into account that Zamora Chinchipe is the third province that generates more resources for the country, through mining. (YO)