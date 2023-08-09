Remix of Ciao Mare 50 years after the success of Raoul Casadei – News

On 11 and 12 August Piazzale Boscovich in Rimini becomes a large open-air dance hall, with the Nave del Sole hosting the stage for a ‘two days’ of dance and ballroom dancing. On the 11th Joe T. Vannelli, internationally renowned DJ and one of the protagonists of the Italian dance scene, will present the remix of Ciao Mare, created for the fiftieth anniversary of the publication of the classic by Raoul Casadei, while on the 12th Ivana Spagna will be a guest, which established itself with songs such as Easy Lady and Call Me, also in duet with Mirko Casadei’s POPular Folk Orchestra.





When in 1998, on the occasion of the first edition of Balamondo, Raoul Casadei invited the then international queen of disco, Gloria Gaynor, to Rimini, the unthinkable happened, the meeting between two audiences who thought they were starkly distant. Power of music and dance, which returns to be the protagonist, 25 years later, of the Rimini dates of the 2023 edition of Balamondo, with the artistic direction of Mirko Casadei, who for two evenings with his Orchestra will make people dance with the songs that have made the history of Romagna music, in a journey between the popular roots and the contemporary. A tribute to a very lively heritage, at the center of the important campaign supported by the Emilia Romagna Region to nominate it to become a Unesco Intangible Heritage of Humanity.



