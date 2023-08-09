at least three victims – Corriere TV

The number of victims could increase, said the regional governor Malashko

A Russian rocket attack killed three people and injured at least seven others in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, which is located near Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, Ukrainian officials said. The death toll could rise as a result of the attack, which damaged a residential area, regional governor Yuriy Malashko said on Telegram.

August 9, 2023 – Updated August 9, 2023 , 10:04 PM

