It had 104 power tools and pneumatic tools of different brands: drills, screwdrivers, various kinds of material, for a total value of 40 thousand euros.

BOSCONERO. The Carabinieri of Barbania, together with colleagues from the operational and mobile radio unit of Venaria, denounced a 50-year-old Romanian worker for receiving stolen goods. Inside the garage of his home, investigators found 104 power tools and pneumatic tools of different brands for a total value of about 40 thousand euros.

Investigators were able to ascertain that practically all the tools had been stolen last June 26 during a raid against a Bosconero craftsman. The detail of the stolen goods had in fact been provided by the man in a very detailed complaint presented to the soldiers of the Volpiano station. But, for the investigators, the 50-year-old Romanian would be only the “terminal” of a much more articulated organization specialized in the theft of machinery used on construction sites.