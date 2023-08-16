Cuban Resident Offers $1,000 Reward for Stolen Passports: Desperate Plea Circulates on Social Media

Cuban Resident Offers $1,000 Reward for Stolen Passports

SANTIAGO DE CUBA – A Cuban resident in Santiago de Cuba has taken to social media in desperate search of her stolen passports and is offering a $1,000 reward for their return. Roselí Gómez made the announcement in the popular Facebook group “Sales of all kinds Santiago de Cuba,” hoping that someone would come forward with information about the whereabouts of her and her daughter’s passports.

In her post, Gómez explained that the passports were stolen from their home but did not provide any further details or specify the day of the robbery. The desperate request for assistance has garnered significant attention, with hundreds of people speculating about the motive behind the theft.

Some individuals suggested that the perpetrator might be someone known to the woman and her daughter, deliberately aiming to prevent them from using the passports. This theory aligns with similar incidents that have occurred in the past.

Just last month, a young girl visiting Cuba had her US passport and residency stolen while she was asleep with her family. Her mother, Mary Rodríguez, took to Facebook to seek help in recovering the stolen documents. She revealed that her family had been victimized during their sleep, prompting concerns about the safety of travelers in the country.

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident. Another Cuban citizen, Sara Neyra Martínez, recently found herself in a similar situation after losing her passport and US residence card at Havana Airport. Neyra Martínez utilized social media platforms to appeal for assistance in locating her missing documents and stated that a reward would be given to anyone who could help with their recovery.

These cases highlight the seriousness of passport theft and the implications it has for individuals’ travel plans. Losing such vital documents can lead to a lengthy and complex procedure to obtain replacements. The rewards being offered in these instances demonstrate the desperation and determination of individuals affected by such thefts.

In the case of Roselí Gómez, her $1,000 reward for the return of her and her daughter’s stolen passports sets a precedent for the lengths individuals are willing to go to recover these essential documents. The hope is that this monetary incentive will encourage someone with knowledge of the theft to come forward, allowing Gómez and her daughter to regain their ability to travel.

Law enforcement authorities have been urged to investigate these incidents thoroughly and bring those responsible for the thefts to justice. As passport-related crimes continue to occur, it is crucial to address and resolve these issues to ensure the safety and security of travelers in Cuba and beyond.

