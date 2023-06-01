Home » Representative Hugo Archila voted positive on a project that seeks to improve conditions for councilors – news
Representative Hugo Archila voted positive on a project that seeks to improve conditions for councilors

Representative Hugo Archila voted positive on a project that seeks to improve conditions for councilors

The Liberal Congressman Hugo Archila Suárez, has been appointed as rapporteur coordinator of bill 384 of 2023 ‘By means of which Law 731 of 2002 is modified and other affirmative actions are established for rural women in Colombia’.

With this initiative, “it is intended to establish actions that involve rural women, which allow them to improve their income and living conditions, be recognized as a subject that contributes to the development and economy of the country, thus reducing the gap between inequality that does so much harm to our peasant families,” said Representative Casanareño.

This project defends the “right of rural women not to be subjected to discrimination and violence, to freely determine their political status, to freely pursue, participate and take advantage of economic, social and cultural development, since women play a significant role in the world food production.

During the socialization of the different institutional and academic delegations, the need for this law was deepened, which aims to: “guarantee the principles of equality, equity, access to qualified education, technical assistance, credit, land, marketing of their crops and transformed products, business development, environmental development, sustainability policies, risk mitigation policies, active democratic participation, technology, health, social protection, social infrastructure, productive infrastructure, sovereignty and food security, policies, plans, programs, projects, budgets and financial services, which allow them to improve their income and living conditions, being recognized as a subject that contributes to the development and economy of the country”.

With a very positive panorama at the end of this table, Archila Suárez concluded by stating that “we will always support all measures that ensure the well-being of women in Colombia, especially women who work in the fields and who are fundamental to the constitution and construction of the family and society”.

Source: Communications Representative Hugo Archila

