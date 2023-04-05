During the extraordinary assembly of the Regional Committee of Livestock Farmers of Tame, Arauca, which was attended by about 200 people, the Colombian Agricultural Institute (ICA), delivered 30 certificates in Good Livestock Practices (BPG), to bovine producers from the region.

The ICA certification for livestock producers contributes to strengthening the country’s food security, with proper management of primary production, generating safe beef food in a sustainable and environmentally friendly manner.

These certifications work as an example for the department’s farmers, so that they also apply the BPG in a massive way, since they have a low implementation cost for the producer and allow them to enter specialized markets. It should be noted that the certification before the ICA has no cost.

Good livestock practices also seek to strengthen animal welfare and, in turn, on the farms, adopt protocols for the use of veterinary products with ICA registration and adequate animal feeding procedures.

The ICA carries out the audit of the implementation of the BPG, in compliance with resolution 068167 of May 20, 2020, through which the requirements are established to obtain certification in good livestock practices in the production of bovine meat and /or buffaloes.

Source: Colombian Agricultural Institute, ICA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

