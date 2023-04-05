Home News ICA certified 30 Araucanian farms in good livestock practices
News

ICA certified 30 Araucanian farms in good livestock practices

by admin
ICA certified 30 Araucanian farms in good livestock practices

During the extraordinary assembly of the Regional Committee of Livestock Farmers of Tame, Arauca, which was attended by about 200 people, the Colombian Agricultural Institute (ICA), delivered 30 certificates in Good Livestock Practices (BPG), to bovine producers from the region.

The ICA certification for livestock producers contributes to strengthening the country’s food security, with proper management of primary production, generating safe beef food in a sustainable and environmentally friendly manner.

These certifications work as an example for the department’s farmers, so that they also apply the BPG in a massive way, since they have a low implementation cost for the producer and allow them to enter specialized markets. It should be noted that the certification before the ICA has no cost.

Good livestock practices also seek to strengthen animal welfare and, in turn, on the farms, adopt protocols for the use of veterinary products with ICA registration and adequate animal feeding procedures.

The ICA carries out the audit of the implementation of the BPG, in compliance with resolution 068167 of May 20, 2020, through which the requirements are established to obtain certification in good livestock practices in the production of bovine meat and /or buffaloes.

Source: Colombian Agricultural Institute, ICA

See also  Jail for subject accused of sexually abusing his stepdaughter in Aguazul – news

You may also like

Sports press also fulfills a dream

Treuchtlingen | Spectacular car chase at train station

The Kremlin: Russia needs additional measures to ensure...

Driver and serial rapist was captured in Colombia

McCarthy: Hardline US House speaker to meet Taiwan...

Clashes in Al-Aqsa Mosque: fear of new escalation...

Choi Jeong-yoon, angry at the illegal filming of...

Kaleidoscope

Lawsuit dismissed: Porn star has to pay Trump’s...

Researchers keep pace with the issue of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy