Mike Garcia’s victory in California’s 27th District on Wednesday, Nov. 16, gave Republicans the key seat they need for a majority in the House of Representatives. It also means the new Congress is less likely to pass major legislation, and Republicans will have checks and balances on things like voting, investigations and oversight of government content.

The “New York Times” wrote that at a time when American politics is becoming polarized, it is extremely difficult to pass legislation unless a political party controls both the presidency and the Senate and House of Representatives.

Now, Republicans in the House of Representatives can block many of the goals Democrats crave, such as enshrining support for abortion rights in federal law and taking action on issues such as climate.

Current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is also expected to become the new speaker, has said he intends to reject any debt-ceiling increase without cuts to programs that Democrats have prioritized, including clean energy investments and Social Security.

On the Ukraine issue, after the Republicans won the House of Representatives, whether the United States will continue to provide aid to Ukraine will be more complicated in the future. In October of this year, McCarthy bluntly stated that the Republican-controlled House of Representatives will not write a “blank check” to Ukraine, which means that the House of Representatives may limit or stop providing funds to Ukraine.

In addition, the Biden administration’s policy to restart the Iran nuclear agreement has also become unresolved. Under the legislation, both houses of Congress could vote against the nuclear deal with Iran and prevent the U.S. president from lifting previously imposed economic sanctions on Iran.

On the 13th, Republican Congressman Jim Banks (Jim Banks) said in an interview with Fox News that once the House of Representatives is won, the Republican Party will launch an investigation into the chaotic withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan in 2021. “Oversight is the primary function of Congress, but for the past few years, the current administration has been left without oversight,” he said.

Anita Dunn, a senior adviser to the President of the United States, predicted that the Republican Party will actively investigate the current administration next. They could create legislation and scrutinize Biden and his family, especially Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings.

According to the Voice of America report, historically, almost all political parties that win the White House lose seats in Congress in each new president’s first midterm election.

On the 16th, Biden congratulated the Republican Party for winning the House of Representatives, and stated that the midterm elections showed that voters hope that the two sides will find appropriate ways to cooperate and govern the country. “The American people want us to do things well for them.” Work with whoever is willing to work with me to deliver results, Republican or Democrat.” But he also pointed out that Republicans have not achieved a “red wave” sweep and control of both chambers.

According to CBS News, the Republican Party is expected to win up to 223 of the 435 seats in the House of Representatives after all the votes are in.

