Request regarding land occupation for the recovery works at the Conservatory

QUESTION – Presented by the PD group in the City Council


This is the question received by the municipal offices:

– The adviser Francesco Colaiacovo (PD group of the Ferrara City Council) questioned the mayor Alan Fabbri and the deputy mayor and councilor for town planning Nicholas Lodi regarding the concession to occupy public land to start the restoration works of the Conservatory Auditorium.

>> Page reserved for interpellations/questions presented by the Municipal Councilors and related responses (by the General Affairs Sector/Assistance to the bodies of the Municipality of Ferrara) at the address old.comune.fe.it/5216/interrogazioni-e-interpellanze.



