Although it is true that the security fee is charged by the Department of Valle del Cauca, the norm indicates that the resources must go to the Security Fund – Fonset to be invested in the localities where the collection was applied.

This has been the request of the councilor Fernando Tamayo on previous occasions, he even presented a compliance action that was admitted in the Administrative Court 4 of Cali, where he claimed all the proceeds to invest in the District, which was not ruled due to because this rate was left without legal ground and a bill must be presented in Congress to regulate the issue.

At present, the Government of the Valley charges the energy service rate to strata 4, 5 and 6 and to commerce and industry.

The Conservative Party lobbyist says that they are waiting for Congress to regulate the issue. “Ideally, it is the District that presents the security rate so that its investment is applied exclusively in Cali and not as currently happens, that the resources that are collected are destined to the 40 municipalities and two districts that make up the Valle del Cauca”.

It also indicates that it will request, through a proposal, in the Cali Council that Governor Clara Luz Roldán be asked to commit to allocate the resources collected in Cali to programs to strengthen security.

It should be remembered that the Valle del Cauca Assembly created the security rate through ordinances 425 of August 1, 2016 and 474 of December 22, 2017.

In total, the Department of Valle del Cauca has collected close to $90,000 million for this concept between 2017 and 2022 from taxpayers who live, have commerce or industry in Cali, resources that were not fully invested in the District.

“Cali urgently needs sources of financing for security programs. The per capita investment is $25 this year, we must advance in technology and intelligence to be able to fight crime”, affirms the lobbyist for the Conservative Party.

Cali ended 2022 with a reduction in homicides (982 violent deaths) and a figure of 10,000 complaints for thefts in all its forms.

