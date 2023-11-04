Response from Kılıçdaroğlu to Özgür Özel: I wish you would say it to my face

CHP Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu responded to the criticism of Özgür Özel, with whom he competed in the 38th ordinary congress of his party. The CHP leader said, “I wish you had said what you said here to my face while you were working with me for a long time.”

Published: 20:19 – 04 November 2023 Updated: 20:26 – 04 November 2023

CHP’s 38th Ordinary Congress is being held in Ankara today. At the congress, CHP Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu first came on stage and made a speech. Following the CHP leader, chairman candidate Özgür Özel also made a speech and expressed his criticism of Kılıçdaroğlu.

Kılıçdaroğlu, who stated that he would not speak at the congress again, took the microphone once again after Özel’s criticism.

Kılıçdaroğlu used the following statements regarding Özgür Özel:

“We have been working together for many years. If a friend of ours has been working together for many years and does not know that the CHP has a foreign policy advisory board, and does not know that our two chairmen are also included in that foreign policy advisory board, I have to put a question mark there. Our friend, who served as an ambassador on foreign policy, was also my advisor for a long time. Yes, I put it on the list, but it was not selected. The organization did not allow it. For what reason will I move an ambassador who was not chosen by the organization to the PM to the Central Executive Board? I am open to criticism, there is no one as open to criticism as I am. I never interrupt anyone who criticizes me in the Party Assembly, I listen. “I wish you had told me to my face what you said here, we have been working together for a long time.”

The CHP leader continued his words as follows:

At what stage?.. If my friend still hasn’t learned why I went to the USA or England… What if we will bring technology to Turkey? I’m going to the number one university in the world, MIT. If there is still a person who does not know about him and is working in the party, it means he is not listening to me. Those who don’t know what I do, this country… See, the Ottoman Empire collapsed because it missed the industrial revolution. Turkey needs to catch up with the technological revolution. I met with the most important professors and universities in the world. Germany artificial intelligence center. I’m traveling there. I am fighting to bring revolution, the technological revolution, to this country. And if there is still a sterile political debate here, those friends cannot change and transform Turkey.”

