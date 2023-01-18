Home News Response from the parties involved in the Sam Blue Ring Octopus Incident: Disappointed not to have received feedback
Response from the parties involved in the Sam Blue Ring Octopus Incident: Disappointed not to have received feedback

Recently, a consumer in Shenzhen reported that,A few days ago, the family bought a box of frozen baby octopus at the Futian store of Sam’s Club, and when they opened it, they found a blue-ringed octopus inside.

In this regard, Sam said that it is guaranteed that no blue-ringed octopus exists in each link, and that no blue-ringed octopus has been mixed in all the previous batches of production.

Today, the person involved in the Sam Blue Ring octopus incident responded, “The original intention was to remind everyone to pay attention to safety, and I also gave feedback to customer service before posting on Weibo.At present, my family and I have not received any contact from the store in any way,All screenshots have been sent to media friends who are concerned about this matter to help clarify, and I will not repeat them personally. In the end, I just want to say that I am really disappointed. “

It is worth noting that not long ago, when a netizen was eating at a hot pot restaurant, he saw an octopus in the dish that looked like a blue-ringed octopus, and then asked the popular science blogger “Natural History Magazine”, and the blogger replied that it was indeed a leopard print Octopus (blue-ringed octopus), there are records in the literature and on the Internet that blue-ringed octopus was mixed with commercially available octopus, but the probability is not high, and it can be considered a long time.

It is reported that,The blue-ringed octopus paralyzes its prey with tetrodotoxin, one of the most poisonous creatures in the ocean.One bite from this octopus can kill a person.

