Restoration with low visual impact for Palazzo Ducale in Venice – Veneto

(ANSA) – VENICE, MAY 18 – It is one of the symbols of Venice, admired and visited by millions of people: Palazzo Ducale, however, like many other historical monuments, is also in need of care in order to be able to withstand the passing of the centuries.



For the restoration work, without slinging the facade and hiding it from the view and photographic lens of Venetians and tourists, Pilosio of Tavagnacco, in the province of Udine, designed and built an integrated system for the occasion that did not cover, as usually happens, the whole facade.



Thanks to the self-raising electric worktops, the Lares restorers were able to work safely on hundreds of merlons and spiers on the top, on the facades overlooking the square and the pier and on the Gothic windows of the attic of the historic building in Piazza San Marco . An enterprise made possible thanks to the ingenuity of the technicians of the Friuli-based company, leader in the sector of scaffolding, formwork and shoring for construction and maintenance in the building, infrastructure and entertainment sectors.



Specifically, four self-climbing electric scaffoldings were installed which guarantee a reduced visual impact, much lower than traditional structures. But that is not the only advantage, as Francesco Di Monaco, Pilosio Lifting Systems Sales Manager also points out: “having to work in a particular city like Venice, with fragile foundations, numerous constraints and where movements are made by water or on foot, the electric scaffolding has made it possible to decrease the number of items to be transported.



Furthermore, it allows for less floor space occupation, which is only given by the bases with motor unit, allowing personnel to get on and off with their tools quickly, safely and effortlessly”.



Not only that, allowing you to adjust the height to the centimetre, it allows restorers to reach the points on which to intervene without having to work in tiring positions. Everything has been studied in detail: for example the anchors in stainless steel and special resins, are reduced to a minimum in number and, obviously, designed not to damage a delicate artistic artefact, but able to withstand the frequent gusts of wind in the city. Or again, the decking in marine plywood with a non-slip treatment has been designed ad hoc, much safer for operators than common metal in an environment with a high level of humidity. (HANDLE).

