Riobamba Electric Company carries out work in Chunchi

Teachers work on the placement of underground pipes in the streets of Guayaquil, General Córdova and Simón Bolívar, in Chunchi, in order to send the electrical wiring by land, the objective is to reduce the number of accidents caused by different natural phenomena, and their at the same time reduce the visibility of cables in the surroundings of the houses of the canton.

According to the statements obtained by one of the construction workers, one of the most important reasons for connecting electrical energy by land is that it will protect some household appliances and everything that is exposed to electrical surges, in addition to safeguard the lives of the inhabitants. “It is a work that the Riobamba Electric Company (EERSA) is executing here in the Chunchi canton, we are working for approximately a month now and we will soon finish this work, this greatly benefits the citizenry since on the one hand it helps to improve the façade of the canton, the cables will no longer be in the air, and when there is lightning, people no longer run the risk of suffering an accident, since all the power of the electrical system will go directly to the ground”, said Mario Tubón Maestro in charge of the construction site.

In addition, Tubón recommended that citizens remain calm and be patient since it is a long-term job and above all that it must be done with great caution, this due to the annoyance that some residents have shown in previous days, “We only receive orders and the material, however this is not a work that is going to be carried out overnight, therefore we ask for a little patience since we have to do our job well, in addition this will benefit the citizenry since they will have greater security ”, he finished. On the other hand, residents thanked the work that EERSA is doing since from their point of view the canton deserved a real change a long time ago. “It is very gratifying to see how our canton is changing, updating itself and above all showing better benefits of caring for our lives,” emphasized Reinaldo Chiriboga, a resident.