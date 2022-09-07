The 40-year-old photographer, originally from the city, died last Saturday when she fell into a crevasse in Val d’Ayas during an excursion

RIVAROLO CANAVESE. More than 400 people flocked to the parish church of San Giacomo di Rivarolo to say goodbye to 40-year-old Paola Gallo Balma, who died last Saturday in a tragic accident in the mountains. The photographer, much appreciated locally, but also nationally and internationally, had gone to Val d’Ayas, in the Corno Bussola area, for an excursion, but the fall into a crevasse along the way gave her no escape. .