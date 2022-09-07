The new AC Milan signing told by Vink, who coached him as a kid at Ajax: “How many troubles did he put us through … But now the problematic kid doesn’t exist anymore. With me he played everywhere, even from 10 ”.
The first memory is anything but positive. “Sergiño Dest? How many troubles he put us through ”. Allergic to the rules, to punctuality, even to dressing appropriately: “At Ajax, before matches, the players had to show up on the pitch dressed in white, with the club tracksuit and the club shorts”. Dest was of a completely different opinion: “He revealed himself with a dark shirt …”.
