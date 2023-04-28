Road safety, Councilor Saiu in the municipal council of Villamassargia: “Commitment of the Region for the construction of the roundabout on the Sp2”

– “The SP2 represents a particularly important artery for the road linking the lower Sulcis and Cagliari. The high number of accidents, with sometimes tragic consequences, justifies any action aimed at making the road safer through interventions that must have the maximum priority, in particular on the Carbonia-Villamassargia section where the strongest criticalities are recorded”.

This was stated by the regional councilor for Public Works, Pierluigi Saiu, who yesterday afternoon attended the session of the Villamassargia municipal council, a meeting that comes after the operational table in the councilorship, meeting in March, which put the safety of the SP2 at the center and in which the mayors, the Province of South Sardinia and local politicians took part.

“At the end of March – says councilor Saiu – the Province obtained the waiver from the Ministry for the construction of the traffic divider and identified the resources for the work. The meeting with the representatives of the territory was useful to bring to the attention other interventions deemed necessary, among these the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of the SP2 in the Municipality of Villamassargia. A work recognized by all as essential to improve safety in that section and invoked for some time. Through dialogue with the Municipality we have identified a need of one million euros for the construction of the work, which will be financed by the Region with part of the resources allocated in the latest Stability law for the provincial road system”.

The exponent of the intervention could be the Municipality of Villamassargia itself: “We evaluate favorably – specifies the exponent of the Regional Council – the availability of the administration in this sense. With the Province, which is responsible for the road, we will decide who will be the subject implementing the work, with a view to a collaboration between the institutions that I believe is essential if important objectives are to be achieved”.