Rob Brezsny Horoscope Capricorn January 5/11, 2023

Rob Brezsny Horoscope Capricorn January 5/11, 2023

“I’m always homesick,” writes author Sarah Addison Allen. “I just don’t know where it is. There is a promise of happiness somewhere. I know it. Sometimes I have the distinct feeling that this is the case. But it’s like chasing the moon. Just when you think you’ve nabbed her, she disappears over the horizon”. If you’ve ever felt a yearning like yours, Capricorn, I predict it will disappear in 2023, for I’m sure you will clearly identify the sense of home you desire, and then be able to discover or create the place, land and community where you will find peace. and exceptional stability.

