Rolando Ochoa against traffic agents for alleged fines

Annoyed and worried, this is how the accordion player was seen rolando ochoa in a video posted on his Instagram account, in which expressed his discontent with the transit authorities of the municipalities of Fonseca (La Guajira) and Codazzi (Cesar), for a series of traffic violations that appear in his name in the SIMIT.

According to what was reported by the accordion player, the dates on which he allegedly committed the infractions do not coincide, assuring that at that time he was in other regions of the country performing his musical presentations next to his Zona 8 group.

“I would like to know if anyone knows the Fonseca Traffic Director. Two parts of the Van appear to me; youI haven’t been there for a long time and now an alleged report that a policeman made me appears because I didn’t have my seatbelt on and I don’t know when they stopped me to do that report… And on the same day I think there was a contempt for authority, that is, they stopped me and I flew out of the placeRolando Ochoa said.

At the same time, R8 reported that a summons for speeding in Codazzi also appears in the system, ensuring once again that he did not commit the offense and that on the date it appears that the alleged offense was a comedy, he was playing in a municipality in the department of Boyacá.

“I’m not generalizing but if no one committed an infraction, why are they going to place it, it will be to show that they worked, but they do hurt other people. Don’t be dishonest, that’s good enough… How long is Colombia going to put up with, you don’t even know what to do”, he added.

Rolando Ochoa also mentioned that it is not fair that he has to pay $1,700,000 for violations that he did not commit, stating that this is “pimp” the behavior of traffic agents.

The artist asked his followers for collaboration to solve this problem and not interfere in the transfer of a truck that he is carrying out.