Roma fans found with bats and hammers – Lazio

They were in a car. Stopped by police at pre-match checks
(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 20 – Maces, sticks and hammers. This is what was found in a car belonging to a group of Roma supporters, about twenty, intercepted by the flying squad of the Police and Digos in the checks related to tonight’s match between the Giallorossi and the Dutch side Feyenoord. The group was identified and taken to police offices. (HANDLE).
