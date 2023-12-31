Romania and Bulgaria are partly included in the Schengen zone

© EPA-EFE

Bulgaria and Romania are partly included in the Schengen zone. From March, controls will be lifted at air and sea borders. The European Commission reported this in a press release on Saturday evening. Negotiations on lifting land border controls will continue in 2024.

“Today is a historic moment for Bulgaria and Romania,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. “From March, their citizens will be able to cross international sea and air borders without checks.”

The Schengen zone currently includes 27 countries and extends over an area of ​​more than 4 million square kilometers, with a population of almost 420 million people. With Romania and Bulgaria added, the Schengen zone would grow to 4.5 million square kilometers and 450 million people.

