BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – The top politicians from the SPD, Greens and FDP met in Berlin on Sunday evening for a much-anticipated coalition committee that is intended to clarify several controversial issues. Before the top meeting, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) was optimistic that there would be concrete results. The traffic light alliance has big plans overall, and he is “confident that we are now making a small leap forward,” said Scholz on Saturday in Potsdam. Before the start, however, a session was expected to last well after midnight.

Green leader Ricarda Lang was also confident. “We were chosen to solve problems. We will,” she told the “Bild am Sonntag”. There’s a lot on the table. “Now it’s time to cut through one knot after the other.”