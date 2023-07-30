RSPR Updates Information on Earthquakes in Puerto Rico on July 30, 2023

Title: Puerto Rico Seismic Network Provides Updates on Earthquakes and Ensures Public Safety

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

The Puerto Rico Seismic Network (RSPR) has released updated information on perceived and unperceived earthquakes occurring on the Caribbean island today. Not only does the RSPR provide data on the epicenter and magnitude of tremors, but it also ensures the safety and well-being of residents through the continuous monitoring of seismic activities.

Operating 24 hours a day, the dedicated personnel of RSPR investigate telluric movements with the aim of safeguarding the inhabitants of San Juan and the 48 municipalities, including Bayamón, Carolina, Ponce, Caguas, Guaynabo, Arecibo, Toa Baja, Mayagüez, Trujillo Alto, among others. Their efforts are crucial in mitigating the potential risks associated with earthquakes.

As an institution attached to the Geology Department of the Mayagüez Campus of the University of Puerto Rico, the RSPR collaborates closely with federal agencies such as the US Geological Survey (USGS), the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). This partnership enables the RSPR to access accurate data and issue timely tsunami alerts when necessary. Additionally, the network maintains updated catalogs to support the development of seismic hazard maps.

Significantly, the RSPR has been accredited by the US National Advanced Seismic System (ANSS), which reflects its capability to fulfill the responsibilities mandated by the entity. This accreditation also allows the RSPR to share valuable information with emergency management personnel, enhancing overall disaster preparedness and response.

While the RSPR focuses on documenting and analyzing seismic activities, it is equally committed to keeping the public informed about any potential threats. For individuals in the Virgin Islands, the RSPR also pledges to provide updates regarding any tsunami warnings that may arise from the seismic events.

In a world where natural disasters pose significant risks, institutions like the RSPR play a vital role in ensuring the safety and well-being of communities. Through their tireless efforts, accurate data collection, and close collaboration with relevant agencies, the RSPR serves as a crucial backbone for Puerto Rico’s earthquake preparedness efforts.

The RSPR’s dedication to public safety and its ability to disseminate critical information further exemplify the importance of their work. As the RSPR continues its vigilance, the people of Puerto Rico can find reassurance in the network’s commitment to protecting lives and minimizing the impact of seismic events.

