News

Rubens painting seized in Genoa, Sgarbi intervenes: “The attribution is only an opinion, the provision is the result of an error”

“The seizure is the result of an error, the attribution to Rubens is based on an opinion”: the Undersecretary for Culture, Vittorio Sgarbi, intervenes on the case of the painting, attributed to the great Flemish master, exhibited in the exhibition “Rubens in Genoa” at Palazzo Ducale of the Ligurian capital is the subject of a provision by the Carabinieri of the nucleus for the protection of cultural heritage, as part of an investigation into the illegal export of cultural works and laundering.

