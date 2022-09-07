The funeral took place yesterday in Rueglio. He died in Agliè, in the San Giuseppe retirement home

RUEGLIO The funeral of Daniele Oggeri Breda, 97, who died Saturday in Agliè, at the San Giuseppe retirement home, where he had been a guest for some time, took place on Tuesday 6, in Rueglio. Dad of Gianguido, current deputy mayor of the country, Oggeri Breda had held the same position from 1975 to 1980 in the junta then led by Giacomo Filippo Gianonatti. Born in France to a Ruchese father who emigrated to France and a French mother, his family then emigrated to Argentina before returning to Italy.

The Oggeri Breda family settled permanently in Rueglio in the early 1960s. Architect, he taught art education in middle school and subsequently descriptive geometry at the Faccio art institute, in Castellamonte, until retirement.

“Teaching was his great passion – says his son Gianguido – and my father trained generations of students with competence and seriousness, some of whom, having become established artists, still remember him with affection”. In the mid-1980s he was commissioned by the mayor of that time, Nunzio Gianonatti, to design what would later become the current multipurpose municipal hall.

Upon exiting the church, the coffin was made to stand for a few minutes in front of the municipal building where the mayor Gabriella Laffaille spent words of appreciation for the professional and human virtues of the deceased. In addition to Gianguido, Oggeri Breda leaves another son, Sandro. big james