Rugby, Chersoni’s charge is not enough for the Cavalieri in the first leg of the play off semi-final [notiziediprato.it]

Rugby, Chersoni’s charge is not enough for the Cavalieri in the first leg of the play off semi-final

The Prato training gives in to the favorite Rangers Rugby Vicenza and is now called to the company in the return match scheduled for next Sunday

Nothing to do for the Cavalieri Union Rugby Prato Sesto in the first match of the promotion playoffs of the Serie A championship, which ended with the victory of Rangers Rugby Vicenza. The players from Prato were unable to replicate the feat of Rome and had to give way in front of a very strong and well-equipped team for a potential category leap.

At the end of 80 minutes, however fought, the red and white coached by Francesco Minto and Andrea Cavinato obtained the entire stake of 5 points thanks to the result of 38 to 22, thus mortgaging a place in the final on June 4th. The Cavalieri will now need a feat to reverse the situation in the second leg, which will take place on Sunday 28 May in Vicenza.

Net of the final score, the satisfaction of having put a high-level team in difficulty, in front of a large and cheering crowd, remains. Chersoni so densely populated should be seen as an encouraging sign for the entire sports community of Prato and Sesto Fiorentino, never so compact following the senior group.

Vicenza starts very strong and in the third minute is already in goal with O’Leary. The second visitor center finds space and speed, makes good use of the opportunity and goes to crush the goal of 7 to 0 (after conversion by Mercerat). The reaction of the Cavalieri Union arrives immediately with Deneke Pesci who interrupts a multi-phase attack by Vicenza thanks to an 80-meter long interception which is worth the marking of 5 to 7.

Until the 27th minute the scene was monopolized by the players, with Mercerat scoring two penalties and Puglia sending one between the posts. The score of 8 to 13 changes when Vicenza settles in the twenty-two opponents and forces the Cavalieri Union to defend to the point of exhaustion. However, the hosts’ tackles did not all arrive within the limits set by the regulation and the referee Meschini whistled the free-kick try of 8 to 20 in favor of the red and whites.

Inertia is on Vicenza’s side, but at the first useful ball in the frontcourt Lorenzo Puglia cues Davide Castellana to perfection, very good at arriving first in the goal area and crushing for the 15 to 20 which rekindles the fire of the enthusiasm.

However, the percentage of occupation of the territory continues to smile at Vicenza and Mercerat closes the first 40 minutes with two other free kicks that dig a first furrow: we go to the break on 15 to 26.

The first 10 minutes of the second half give the impression that the dispute could rekindle and the boys from Chiesa manage to keep going even after the yellow card inflicted on Marioni, but they have to surrender to Pozzobon’s try who in the 57th minute finalizes a low kick from him same effected. A few minutes later O’Leary puts the final seal: the Vicenza center rips through the home defense with great acceleration and finds the support of Gomez on the outside who goes to crush in the middle of the posts for 15 to 38.

Even if the result is already safe for the guests, the Cavalieri Union don’t stop fighting and at the end of the match they find the third try, signed by Castellana who manages to find the right hole in the Vicenza defense and score his personal double (this time transformed by Magni) who closes the score on 22 to 38, to the applause of the public who recognize the fighting spirit of the team.

Cavalieri Union Rugby Prato Sesto v Rangers Rugby Vicenza 22 -38 (15 – 26 pts)

Markers: p.t. 3’ m.O’Leary tr. Mercerat (0-7), 10’ m. Pesci (5 a 7), 15’ c.p. Mercerat (5 a 10), 19’ c.p. Mercerat (5 a 13), 21’ c.p. Puglia (8 a 13), 27’ m. di punizione Vicenza (8 a 20), 28’ m. Castellana tr Puglia (15 a 20), 30’ c.p. Mercerat (15 a 23), 39’ c.p. Mercerat (15 a 26) s.t. 57’ m. Pozzobon (15 a 31), 71’ m. Gomez tr Mercerat (15 a 38), 79’ m. Castellana tr. Magni (22 a 38)

Cavalieri Union Rugby Prato Sesto: 15 Castellana, 14 Fattori (57′ Bartali), 13 Marioni, 12 Puglia (61′ Marzucchi), 11 Pesci, 10 Magni, 9 Renzoni, 8 Righini, 7 Zucconi (63′ Conigli), 6 Dalla Porta (47′ Reali ), 5 Ciampolini, 4 Nifo (9′ Mardegan), 3 Battisti (72′ Pesucci), 2 Giovanchelli (77′ Scuccimarra), 1 Sansone (29′ Rudalli)

All. Church