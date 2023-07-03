Russia attacked Ukraine with suicide bombers on the night of July 3, 2023

On the night of Monday, July 3, the Russian enemy again attacked peaceful cities of Ukraine from the air, using Shahed-type kamikaze drones.

13 UAVs were shot down by the forces and means of air defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the command of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

The military noted that the occupiers launched “Shahed-136/131” attack drones over Ukraine from the south-eastern direction. Launches of 17 “shaheeds” were recorded.

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces worked in the southern, eastern and central regions.

“As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 13 “Shahed-136/131″ attack UAVs were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Force in cooperation with the air defense of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The rest did not achieve their goal.”says the message.

The military specified that, according to preliminary data, there were no losses from the population or the Armed Forces.

We will remind that the Russian Federation launched an attack on Ukraine last night. At that time, the Air Force reported the threat of enemy attacks both with the help of strike drones and missiles, including ballistic missiles. Subsequently, the Kyiv MBA was informed that the Russians attacked the capital with the help of “Shakheds”. All enemy targets were destroyed by air defense forces. In the region, 3 houses were damaged due to falling debris, one person was injured. On the morning of July 2, Russian troops continued their air attack by launching missiles. In total, during the night and morning, the Ukrainian air defense destroyed 3 Kalibr missiles, as well as 8 Shahed drones – that is, all enemy air targets.

