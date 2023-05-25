Home » SALE OF HUSBANDS AND SALE OF WIVES « cde News
CITY OF THE EST (Reflection) In France they opened a business where women can choose and buy their husbands.

At the entrance are the instructions on how the business works:

– You can visit the business only once.

– There are six floors and the characteristics of the man improve as you go up.

Restriction:

*You cannot return to the lower floor.*

A woman decides to go find a husband.

1st FLOOR: a sign above the door says:

*”These men have jobs”.*

The woman decides to go up to the second floor.

2nd FLOOR

*”These men have jobs and love children.”*

The woman decides to go up again

3rd FLOOR

*”These men have work, they love children and they are very beautiful”,*

Wow”, the woman thinks but decides to go up one more floor.

4th FLOOR

*”These men have jobs, they love children, they are very beautiful and they help with the housework.”*

Incredible! the woman exclaims, I can’t resist. But still she decides to go up one more time.

5th FLOOR:

*”These men have jobs, they love children, they are very beautiful, they help with the housework and they are extremely romantic.”*

The woman is tempted to stay there but decides to go up to the sixth floor.

6TH FLOOR

“You are visitor number 9,585,676 to visit this floor, *there are no men here,* *this floor exists only to show that you will never be satisfied,* and that nobody understands you,

*THANK YOU FOR CHOOSING TO VISIT OUR BUSINESS”.*

In front of that business they opened another one, also with *six floors, where men can choose their Wife.*

At the entrance are the instructions on how the business works:

– You can visit the business only once.

– There are six floors and the woman’s features improve as you go up.

*But you can’t go back downstairs.*

1st FLOOR a sign that says:

*These women are not fucking with you all day.*

To date no man is known to have climbed to the second floor.

