The Tar “saves” the winter bathing season by rehabilitating five beaches on the Ionian coast of Salento. The administrative judges of Lecce ruled in favor of several owners of bathing establishments in the Ugento and Porto Cesareo marinas, recipients, in recent weeks, of municipal ordinances which provided for the removal of the structures and the restoration of the state of the places.

