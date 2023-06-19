Home » Salvadoran teenager participates in the Special Olympics Berlin 2023
Salvadoran teenager participates in the Special Olympics Berlin 2023

Salvadoran teenager participates in the Special Olympics Berlin 2023

Jun 19, 2023, 11:26 am

Sara Amaya, a 17-year-old Salvadoran adolescent from CONAPINA’s “Hogar del Niño San Vicente de Paúl” Reception Center, is currently a member of the Salvadoran delegation participating in the 2023 Special Olympics held in Berlin, Germany.

Amaya competes in the swimming discipline, under the free and backstroke category, in the largest inclusive sports event in the world that takes place from June 17 to 25.

Their participation in these Olympics is an example of how the Crecer Juntos Law is guaranteeing the right to sport for all girls, boys and adolescents without distinction in the country.

