Home News Saman’s father arrested in Pakistan: “Don’t look for my wife, she’s in Europe”
News

Saman’s father arrested in Pakistan: “Don’t look for my wife, she’s in Europe”

by admin
Saman’s father arrested in Pakistan: “Don’t look for my wife, she’s in Europe”

Bologna – “My wife is no longer in Pakistan, she left for Europe. It is useless to look for her…”. The first words spoken to the police by Shabbar Abbas they were to protect his wife Nazia Shaheen. Arrested last Tuesday, he hardly said anything else. Just a few sentences about the “grief” of her daughter’s disappearance togetherthen the defense of the partner (a phrase that few believe), as if to save her from the accusations brought by the Reggio Emilia prosecutor’s office.

Shabbar

See also  Mourning in Ponte di Piave: Doctor Althani, a scrupulous doctor and man of dialogue, has died

You may also like

Castellino di Forza Nuova blocked by the Chamber:...

Mortal in San Zenone, the mayor: “It is...

ˮthˮʩчͳЧŷ

MSC Seascape, the ship worth one billion euros...

Ice rink in Alleghe reopens after cuts due...

From 00:00 to 22:00 on November 16, there...

Bonomi: no more bonuses, priority to energy and...

The Secret of Secrets – Dan Savage

In Bairo Canavese the Italian championship of scientific...

Meloni with her daughter at the G20 in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy