(ANSA) – MARCON (VENICE), MARCH 01 – Alessandrina Tamburini, founder and current honorary president of the San Marco Group, a company of paints and varnishes for the building industry based in Marcon (Venice), turns 102 today. family generation.



Tamburini was one of the first women to graduate in Economics and Commercial Sciences at the Ca’ Foscari University of Venice, and took her first steps in the small company founded by her father in 1937, then transformed in 1962 into Colorificio San Marco, now San Marco Group, the leading Italian manufacturer of paints and varnishes for the building industry.



“His open-mindedness, his grit, his ability to look to the future and his love for beauty – comments his nephew, Pietro Geremia, president of the Group – are a source of inspiration for all of us today and will continue to inspire many people in the future”. (HANDLE).

