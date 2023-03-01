Home News San Marco Group, the founder turns 102 – Veneto
News

San Marco Group, the founder turns 102 – Veneto

by admin
San Marco Group, the founder turns 102 – Veneto

She was one of the first women to graduate in Economics in Venice

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MARCON (VENICE), MARCH 01 – Alessandrina Tamburini, founder and current honorary president of the San Marco Group, a company of paints and varnishes for the building industry based in Marcon (Venice), turns 102 today. family generation.

Tamburini was one of the first women to graduate in Economics and Commercial Sciences at the Ca’ Foscari University of Venice, and took her first steps in the small company founded by her father in 1937, then transformed in 1962 into Colorificio San Marco, now San Marco Group, the leading Italian manufacturer of paints and varnishes for the building industry.

“His open-mindedness, his grit, his ability to look to the future and his love for beauty – comments his nephew, Pietro Geremia, president of the Group – are a source of inspiration for all of us today and will continue to inspire many people in the future”. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy