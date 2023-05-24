Sana’a.. A qualitative educational course at the level of Yemen to achieve the goals of education

Yemenat

The first session at the level of Yemen to achieve the goals of education

Implemented by: Rowad Al-Yemen International Schools, and Al-Nasser Modern Schools

Title and contents: Transforming into schools of the future (the educated school)

Report: Majed Al-Bakali

The administrations of Al-Nasser Modern Schools and Rowad Al-Yemen International Schools inaugurated on Tuesday 5/23/2023 in Sana’a the annual training course for their educational and administrative staff, with the participation of 160 male and female trainees, and in the presence of the general administrations of the two schools and branch managers.

The course, which lasts for two months, started from the beginning of the month of Dhul-Qi`dah until the end of the month of Dhul-Hijjah 1444 AH.

The course was titled: Transforming into Schools of the Future (The Learned School).

With this title and the application of its contents, the course is considered the first at the level of Yemen aimed at applying the objectives of the real educational process in practice, in accordance with the plans and strategies of the Ministry of Education aimed at achieving this end.

(concepts and facts)

According to the presentation made by Dr. Khaled Al-Salihi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Rowad Al-Yemen International Schools, the (learned school) is the best model of modern institutional education models capable of overcoming the drawbacks of traditional education and its failure, because this model and educational approach achieves the practical application of the goals of education and a tangible reality that meets the needs of society It contributes effectively to real national development.

He pointed out that the concept of the “learned school” means, in short: Education is a lifelong process, and everyone is capable of learning and sustainable education.

According to this concept, the educated school’s administrative and educational staff do not stop at the limits of their academic qualifications and continue to learn permanently to acquire new knowledge, information, means, techniques, principles and values, and teach them to their students and the community around them.

He stressed that the schools that will follow this approach and type of education are dubbed (Schools of the Future) because they have gone beyond the randomness of performance, limited knowledge, stagnation and absence of participation – as features of traditional education – to organized performance in accordance with professional and specialized standards, continuous and permanent information and knowledge and self and group development with expertise and competence. Active presence, with the participation of the community, meeting its needs and aspirations, and an effective presence in national development with creativity and excellence in its scientific and knowledge performance and its qualified and trained outputs.

Therefore, schools that apply the approach and theory of (the educated school) are indeed (the schools of the future) because by applying the principles, mechanisms and requirements of the educated school, they create the future of future generations with professionalism and competence, and preserve their future in leadership and at the forefront of educational institutions of educational quality and creativity.

He stressed that this approach and the application of this theory in practice is a decision taken by the management of both Rowad Al-Yemen International Schools and Al-Nasser Modern Schools, by implementing the training course entitled: Transformation into the schools of the future (the educated school) for their administrative and educational staff, a comprehensive and detailed training on the principles, mechanisms and requirements of applying the theory (The educated school) in the reality of the modern Nasser and the pioneers of Yemen.

(Principles and Objectives)

According to the (educated school) theory, it makes institutional education a reality by applying the principles of this theory, namely:

1- The principle of excellence and personal prowess.

2- The principle of mental models.

3- The principle of building a common vision.

4- The principle of group education.

5- The principle of systems thinking

By applying the theory of the “learned school” and its aforementioned principles, the objectives of the educational process are achieved in practice, the most important of which are:

1-Learn to know.

2- Learn to do.

3- Learn to be and prove yourself

4- Learn to share skills, knowledge, culture and experience with others, and have a role in development.

In this way, the objectives that the Ministry of Education aspires to from the educational process are achieved.

meaning and reality

The establishment and implementation of this training course by both: Al-Nasser Modern Schools and Rowad Al-Yemen International Schools, and even preceded them in implementing it as the first training course at the level of Yemen with this title gives several indications, most notably:

1- The administrations of these schools bear the spirit of responsibility, professionalism and national affiliation that bear witness to its sincerity: keenness to develop education and make it effective in achieving national development.

2- Wide knowledge and understanding: The implementation of such courses came as a result of continuous and permanent interest and follow-up of education issues and information in the region, and the models, theories and means of the educational process in the world.

3- Honesty and devotion to the profession of education as a main goal that the administrations of these schools enjoy by permanently qualifying and training their administrative and educational cadres, and they are private schools, unlike if the commercial goals represented their goal, they would not have cared about qualifying and training their employees and affiliates in a qualitative and creative way as they are known.

4- Preserving leadership and forefront, since Rowad Al-Yemen International Schools, since its inception 6 years ago, presented a unique bid and won the first in the Republic for 5 consecutive years in the results of the basic and general certificate exams, and its mental image in the community was linked to the schools of the first in the Republic and schools that have no equal in their management, teachers, and equipment. This was followed by Al-Nasser Schools in the excellence of their outputs and their harvesting of the first positions in the systematic competitions on the approach of the Pioneers of Yemen, and in order to maintain that educational leadership for both Al-Nasser Modern Schools and the Pioneers of Yemen International, the administrations of those schools, which have achieved a history of excellence, creativity and scientific leadership in these schools are well aware How to maintain and even multiply that success, so it is natural that the race to hold such courses and race for all new and more knowledge and information to remain at the forefront of the educational scene in Yemen.

praise

For its part, the leadership of the Education Office in the capital Sana’a – which attended the inauguration event of this session – praised the performance of Rowad Al-Yemen International Schools and Al-Nasser Modern Schools, and the distinction of these schools in giving and educational attainment at the level of the capital’s secretariat and the Republic.

She pointed out that the educational programs, training and rehabilitation courses implemented by these schools are distinguished by their cadres, which contribute to the implementation of educational plans and programs aimed at improving the educational process in Yemen and achieving its goals related to development and renaissance.