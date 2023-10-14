Home » Santa Marta receives the first ship with a wind propulsion system that enters the country
This Saturday, October 14, the Marshall Islands Flag ship “TR Lady” arrives in Santa Marta. which with its cutting-edge ‘Flettner Rotors’ wind-assisted rotor sail propulsion technology, becomes the first ship to enter the country with energy saving capabilities and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in maritime cargo transportation.

The Frigate Captain César Humberto Grisales López, Captain of the Port of Santa Marta explains that this bulk carrier vessel, with an overall length of 229 meters and maximum beam of 32.3 meters, 3 rotor sails (5m x 24m), built in 2017, set sail from Porto Vesme (Italy) to arrive at the dock of Puerto the Drummond. From the Port Captaincy, all coordination is carried out to guarantee the safe entry of this vessel, for which its entry is monitored from the Traffic Control and Maritime Surveillance Station.

The “TR Lady” is a boat that exemplifies the objectives set by the industry maritime, oriented towards sustainability and innovation. Wind-assisted propulsion (WAP) technology provides a cost-saving system for the shipping industry that takes advantage of the wind for auxiliary propulsion to ships.

The Address General Maritime Through its Port Captaincies, it manages and complies with international regulations in relation to safe maritime activities to guarantee the protection of the country’s natural resources.

