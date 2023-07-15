Santa Marta venue of the National Sales Meeting

The academic agenda will address thematic axes such as analysis of construction figures to find out key data and indicators that will provide an overview of the growth of the industry.

With the purpose of revitalizing the construction sectorenhance your commercial force, analyze the future of housing in Colombia and explore new lines of business, the National Sales Meeting, a strategic space that will be developed in the Irotam Hotel from Santa Marta next August 17 and 18.

This event will count with expert panelists such as Guillermo Herrerapresident of the Colombian Chamber of Constructionn (Camacol); Catherine Londono; Carlos Andres Gomez; Mauricio Parrado; Jorge Arango Noguera; Juliana Vega; Mauricio Duarte; Ernesto Villamizar and Sandra Cardona, among others.

The academic agenda will address thematic axes such as analysis of construction figures to know key data and indicators that will provide an overview of the health and industry growth, including construction spending, the real estate market and investment in infrastructure; current trends such as sustainability, digitization, modular construction, energy efficiency and the circular economy; the future of construction to understand where the sector is headed and long-term prospects; new lines of business and growth opportunities in order to identify promising and emerging areas for diversification and expansion of housing businesses; from storytelling to storydoing; the biology of happiness applied to the business process and customer experience.

