A tire thief would not have expected that he would be observed by the company owner. On Tuesday after 9 p.m. he was stealing two car tires on the premises of a company in St. Florian am Inn when the company boss noticed him. He alerted the police with an emergency call. Several patrols went out to catch the thief. The officers were then able to stop a 39-year-old Romanian not far from the company.

When his truck was searched, not only the tires that had just been stolen, but also eight other car tires were found and seized. The investigations by the Schärding police revealed that this was not the 39-year-old’s first attempt at thievery: another 300 tire thefts, most of which have occurred in Germany and France since March 2022, are also likely to be attributed to the man. The 39-year-old fully admitted that he had sold some of the used and new tires in Romania. An exact amount of damage could not be quantified. The man is reported to the Ried public prosecutor’s office for commercial theft.

ePaper Read e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper