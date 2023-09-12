Home » Scheduled interruption of electrical service in Santa Marta and Bonda
Scheduled interruption of electrical service in Santa Marta and Bonda

The company Air-e has announced that it will carry out improvement work on the electrical infrastructure that supplies energy to several neighborhoods of Santa Marta and the town of Bonda. These preventive tasks are scheduled for Tuesday, September 12.

The work will be carried out from 7:35 in the morning until 3:00 in the afternoon. During this time, the electricity supply will be interrupted in the sectors of Minca, El Campano, El Cisne, Cerro Kennedy, La Central Cordoba, Villas Del Campo, Tres Puentes, La Rosalía, Villa Luz, Nuevo Oriente, Villa Kamila, Troncal Del Caribe , Las Minas, El Campano Rural, Los Laureles, Tigrera, Villa Betel I, Villa Mercedes, Nueva Mansión, Garagoa, Los Laureles, Cantilito, Timayui 1 and 2, La Esmeralda, Los Alpes, Urb. Portal De Veracruz and Cartagena.

Besides, Electrical work will be carried out in Bonda, San Isidro, Donama, Nuevo Milenio, Jirokasaka, Transjordania and in the sectors and farms surrounding the Mingueo to Santa Marta road. Calabazo, Guachaca, Buritaca and Paz Del Caribe will also be affected.

