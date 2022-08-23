School managers on the verge of a nervous breakdown for the organization of school hours in primary school, where the introduction of physical education is foreseen. The complaint comes from the same school heads who are struggling with the organization of the next school year these days. To explain the stalemate in which things are, the National Association of Principals addresses an exhortation to the government: “The ministry knocks a beat”.
