It will take place Thursday 13 Aprilstarting at 2.30 pm, “The school in nature”, conference organized by the Department of Educational Sciences ‘Giovanni Maria Bertin’ of theUniversity of Bologna and Arpae. Venue of the event is the Aula Magna ‘Piero Bertolini’, in via Filippo Re 6, in Bologna.

At the center of the initiative the presentation and discussion of some evidence emerging from the three-year research-training activity conducted by the Department of Educational Sciences which accompanied the regional system project “The School in Nature”. The course, coordinated by the CTR Sustainability Education of Arpae Emilia-Romagna, aims to promote outdoor education and teaching supporting i Sustainability Education Centers in collaboration with the Services and Schools of all levels.

This conference follows on from the one already carried out in the month of Octoberaimed at childcare services. This second appointment it is an opportunity to discuss the research actions involving environmental educators and teachers of primary and lower secondary school.

The program

The event will be open from Maurizio Fabbri e Daniel Ararespectively Director of the Department of Educational Sciences and Councilor of the Municipality of Bologna with responsibilities for School and Environmental Education.

There will also be introductory speeches by Stephanie Bertolini for the CTR Sustainability Education and of Anna Baldoni e Michelle Schenetti for Unibo.

Then two will follow round tables in which, among others, interventions by coordinators and operators of Ceas and Educational Services.

The closing of the conference is entrusted to Clare Giuntiof the “Avanguardie Educative” project of Indire (National Institute of Documentation, Innovation and Educational Research) while at 18.00, in the garden of the Department will be held “100 stories”, show con Gianni Manfredini.

Recipients and methods of registration

The initiative is aimed at primary and secondary school teachers, school principals, environmental educators.

To participate you need to register by April 12 at the following links:

The seminar takes place as part of the activities promoted by the Active Education and Natural Environment Area of ​​the Research Center on Active Education of the University of Bologna.

