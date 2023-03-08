Sebastián Caicedo and Carmen Villalobos formed a unique couple, they had one of the most followed and beloved relationships of the Colombian show business for more or less 13 years, between courtship and marriage, however, due to the turns that life takes, today each one He already has a new sentimental company.

Despite the fact that both have shown maturity to continue with their lives, while respecting the past they lived through and very much in the public eye, many followers continue to cling to the idea of ​​what this beautiful relationship was at some point and they do not want it. leave behind. His comments, usually more negative than anything else, are not long in coming, expressing his disagreement with the artists’ new relationships and sometimes even strong criticism.

It has not been any secret that assuming the much-observed role of girlfriend has not been easy at all, since it is even rumored that Juliana Diez Duque was the third in contention for which the marriage of celebrities decided to open paths.

Juliana, who has nothing to do with the training industry, is a Colombian businesswoman, dedicated to the textile industry and current director and co-founder of the women’s clothing brand Navissi, which is committed to creative talent and national production.

Until now, the entrepreneur would have been very cautious with her loving expression through digital platforms, most likely trying to avoid what was about to happen and that is that after the reel-type publication of the actor from Cali on his Instagram account where he was celebrating Valentine’s Day and in dedication to Diez, I post:

“In your times sir!! May love, respect and happiness prevail for all!! I love walking hand in hand with God and yours @july10z May HE always be the protagonist of our story!! #sanvalentin #delamanodediosalways yes #sevalesoñar”

Negative comments flowed naturally to some of his followers, stating: “I do not criticize anyone’s life. But I admire the lives of actors how they love and fall out of love from one day to the next… And above all with such passion 😏”

Others used Shakira and Bizarrap’s theme song, Session #53 as an example of a comment to emphasize to the artist: “You did change a Ferrari for a bicycle 😮😮”

Given this, Caicedo only responded in the post itself: “A courtship with the purpose of God being the center of the relationship !!”

Juliana published on her official Instagram account, where she has more than one hundred thousand followers, a carousel of six photos in which the couple poses very much in love.

In the dedication, Juliana wrote a loving message for Sebastián, affirming that knowing his heart has been one of the most beautiful gifts she has received, adding that she likes to laugh, pray, dream, and believe, she also stated how beautiful it is to love without fear, emphasizing: “Knowing your heart has been one of the most beautiful gifts that God has given me, I love laughing by your side, praying, crying, dreaming, and above all BELIEVING IN THE CRAZY THINGS THAT GOD PUT IN OUR HEARTS. It is beautiful to be able to love without fear, and knowing that God is in control of our lives. @sebastiancaicedo.

In response to that, his partner commented: “In his time and letting go of control ❤️🔥” while the other followers pointed out: “Sebastian’s love is not noticeable” and “Which God is he referring to, Sebastián has Villalobos in his veins , do not want to pretend what is not, repent because what God unites must not be separated by man … then what God are you talking about! with Infobae

