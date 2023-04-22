SEC Attempt To Rudely Regulate Cryptocurrencies Is “Bad Policy” By CoinTelegraph

© Reuters. Paradigm: SEC’s attempt to brutally regulate cryptocurrencies is ‘bad policy’



Criticisms are multiplying of the US Securities and Exchange Commission, which remains relentless in its war on cryptocurrencies.

Venture capital firm Web3 Paradigm released a policy statement today on the SEC’s filing issues.

The intervention reports that “the attempt by Gary Gensler, chairman of the SEC, to brutally force crypto assets that may not even constitute ‘securities’ into an inadequate disclosure framework represents bad policy”.

