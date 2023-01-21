Home News Secretariat of Education of Casanare alert for fraud with false call for charges of surveillance in schools – news
News

Secretariat of Education of Casanare alert for fraud with false call for charges of surveillance in schools – news

by admin
Secretariat of Education of Casanare alert for fraud with false call for charges of surveillance in schools – news

In less than 48 hours, two adolescents aged 15 and 16 were apprehended by the National Police in the El Progreso 3 neighborhood of the Yopal municipality, after being caught with dosed narcotics and weapons.

Police confirmed that the 15-year-old teenager had in his possession 32 bazuco ballots, 12 cocaine ballots (Perico) and 10 marijuana cigarettes hidden in a bag, where he also carried a knife.

The second minor was selling 10 marijuana cigarettes and 31 bazuco wrappers. The worrying thing about the case is that he had a traumatic weapon, with which he apparently collected the money from the sales.

According to the Police, presumably these minors are being used for the commercialization of hallucinogens. The above taking into account that, due to their condition as adolescents, they would be a way to avoid some controls carried out by the authorities.

The young people apprehended were left at the disposal of the 38th Sectional Prosecutor for Children and Adolescents.

Source: Casanare Police

See also  New fatality in traffic accident in Yopal – El Diario del Llano

You may also like

During the Spring Festival, two waves of cold...

Projects for young people for coexistence and against...

Composer Rafael Manjarrez is the new president of...

Provincial leaders go to various places to visit...

Given the increase in rainfall in the country,...

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of...

Parex Resources suspends activities in Arauca

New Year greetings to the staff who stick...

Alias ​​Kike was captured for theft in La...

releases of the week

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy