Security clarifies the fact that a tourist boat was sabotaged

Hespress Incidents Photo: Hespress Hespress from RabatMonday 28 August 2023 – 11:45

The security state of Settat reported that it had reacted, quickly and with great seriousness, to a video recording circulated on social media and instant messaging applications, in which the authorizers claim that a criminal gang attacked a tourist boat in the city of Settat and caused material losses to its equipment, in addition to breaking the windshields of private cars that were parked in Ain. Place.

A statement of fact reached by Hespress indicated that “to enlighten public opinion, and to dispel the feeling of insecurity that the intimidating allegations contained in this video may cause, the Settat security mandate is keen to clarify the following data, taking into account the confidentiality of the research established by law.”

The statement added, “The case that is the subject of this video is currently the subject of judicial research that is taking place under the supervision of the competent Public Prosecution, as all parties to the case have been heard, and they will be brought before justice on Monday, August 28, to decide who is legally required to confront them.”

And he added, “The catarrh was recorded last Saturday morning in a tourist boat, where the exploiter of this boat and its current route were brought in on the one hand, and a second person who claims that he has a special agency granted by one of the partners, allowing him to share the income, on the other hand.”

During the investigation with the parties to the case, which started from a civil dispute over the right to exploit the tourist boat and the dispute over the agency of one of the partners, the security services reached another notification about “the development of this dispute into an exchange of violence with complacent and sharp tools between the users of the boat on the one hand, and the escorts of the person who claims to be his agent.” To participate in the exploitation of the boat from the other hand, which necessitated immediate intervention and the recruitment of six suspects.

And the security mandate confirmed that “all the completed hearings and inspections, which included material losses that affected the boat’s facilities and private cars, were included in legal reports, and surveillance camera recordings documenting the exchange of violence between all suspects were extrapolated and unloaded, and they were attached to the legal procedure according to which all parties will be presented.” Before the Public Prosecution on Monday, August 28th.

At the end of the statement, it was stated that the Settat security mandate, while keen to clarify the truth of this case, affirms, on the other hand, that its interests are still exploiting some research paths, in the injunction part of this case, in order to diagnose the identities of other persons suspected of participating in the exchange of violence and causing losses. Material using satisfied tools.

Fake news sabotage satat

the news

Subscribe now to the Hespress newsletter, to receive the latest news daily

Subscribe

Please check the email

To complete the subscription process, follow the steps mentioned in the subscription confirmation email.

This email cannot be added to this list. Please enter a different email address.>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

