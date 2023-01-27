Home News see you next year!When the charger was unplugged, I said goodbye to Langlangshan. Experts suggested that the Spring Festival holiday should be extended to 9 days.
In the blink of an eye, the Spring Festival is almost over. Everyone packed up their bags and embarked on the journey back home. The wine was not exhausted, the words were not finished, many things were not done, and many people had not said goodbye. , tears in my heart, unplug the charger, goodbye is another new year.

This also aroused heated discussions among netizens. Some netizens said, I didn’t say that the Spring Festival holiday is really too short. Seven days, for long-distance people, two days will be removed at the end of the journey, and there are only five days in total.

Some netizens also said that it is very uncomfortable to watch, when is the next holiday? Qingming Dragon Boat Festival, I really want to spend more time with my parents. The New Year holiday is coming to an end, and I have to leave even if I am reluctant.

Prior to this, Liu Hong, a representative of the Sichuan Provincial People’s Congress, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Director of the Ganzi Prefecture Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism Bureau, had proposed that the Spring Festival be off two days in advance, and that the 3-day Spring Festival statutory holiday be increased to 5 days, plus two Weekends are rescheduled, and the Spring Festival holiday will actually be extended to 9 days, so that citizens with long journeys can go home early for reunion. It is also recommended that Sichuan, as a major province of cultural tourism, take the lead in piloting the country.

In order to promote the development of culture and tourism, Liu Hong also brought some suggestions. Liu Hong said that as the most important traditional festival for Chinese people, the Spring Festival is a day for the whole family to reunite all year round. Many people have worked hard for work and life for a year, and many people were unable to go home due to reasons such as being far away from home. Therefore, he suggested that the Spring Festival holiday be two days earlier, and the three-day Spring Festival statutory holiday be increased to five days, plus two weekends at the beginning and the end, and the Spring Festival holiday will actually be extended to nine days.

“Having the holiday two days in advance will help increase the cohesion of Chinese family ties, bring the Chinese New Year back to the origin of Chinese culture, and make the family ties stronger and the taste of the New Year stronger.”

