Selenskyj wants fighter jets – no commitments at the EU summit

Selenskyj wants fighter jets – no commitments at the EU summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is urging the EU to supply western fighter jets to defend against the Russian aggressor. “We need modern aircraft,” said Zelenskyj at an EU summit, to which he was connected via video. At the same time, he thanked Poland and Slovakia for the decision to provide Soviet MiG-29 fighter jets. “This will significantly strengthen the defenses of our airspace.”

