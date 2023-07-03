Selva triumphs at the Palio di Siena, a record for the jockey Tittia – breaking latest news

An authentic solo to enter the history of the Palio di Siena. It was that of the jockey of the Selva Giovanni Atzeni, known as Tittia, who on the horse Violenta da Clodia won his fifth consecutive career, like no one ever in the history of the Palio. Start and finish in the lead for a race that has never seen rivals and which returns the victory to Selva, the fortieth, after four years, when Tittia himself finished first at the flag on the horse Remorex. Second victory today for the horse Violenta Da Clodia, a 10-year-old bay female, in five Corsican Palios. Tenth total victory instead for the jockey Giovanni Atzeni. The pairing Tittia – Violenta da Clodia was the same that triumphed on the tuff of Piazza del Campo in the last Palio course, that of August 2022, that time for the colors of Leocorno. A move that lasted over 40 minutes and was slowed down by the fact that the running district, the Chiocciola, had its rival Tartuca among the ropes. Then the valid move after four exits from the ropes and three historyless laps to bring the Drappellone created by the artist Roberto Di Jullo into the district. Only the Tower has tried to undermine the victory of the Selva without ever succeeding. In the race, the jockeys of Istrice crashed at the first bend of San Martino, Giraffa and Chiocciola at the first bend of Casato, Onda at the second bend of San Martino. The forecasts that gave the Contrada della Selva as the absolute favorite were respected in all respects. The Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, as also happened in 2018, and the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi assisted from the three-mullioned windows of the Palazzo Pubblico at the victory of the Selva. “There is the emotion of the Sienese who has personally experienced this festival for 62 years and then there is also this strong sense of responsibility towards the uncontrollable” said the mayor of Siena Nicoletta Fabio in the traditional press conference which precedes Il Palio by answering journalists who asked him how he lived this first experience as mayor. Today, there seems to be nothing uncontrollable in the Palio di Siena for the record jockey Giovanni Atzeni known as Tittia who from 2019 to today, except in the stop imposed on the Palio by the pandemic, has always triumphed in Piazza del Campo: in order for Giraffa in July 2019, for Selva in August 2019, for Drago in July 2022, for Leocorno in August 2022 and again for Selva today.

